A woman and two children had to flee their second floor flat in East Ham in the early hours of this morning, after a fire broke out on the balcony.

The London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers took nine calls to the blaze at the eight-storey block in Priory Road just before 3am today (Friday, July 8).

About 25 firefighters using four fire engines had the fire under control by 4.20am.

The cause of the fire - which damaged the flat's balcony - is under investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries; the occupants had left the property before the Brigade arrived.

Sub officer Jayvin Patel, who was at the scene, said: "The balcony was well alight when crews arrived on scene.

"Firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside and stopped the fire spreading into the flat."

Crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Stratford and Poplar fire stations were at the scene.