News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Woman and children flee fire in eight-story East Ham flat block

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:36 AM July 8, 2022
Updated: 11:37 AM July 8, 2022
Priory Road in East Ham, Newham

Priory Road in East Ham, Newham - Credit: Google

A woman and two children had to flee their second floor flat in East Ham in the early hours of this morning, after a fire broke out on the balcony.

The London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers took nine calls to the blaze at the eight-storey block in Priory Road just before 3am today (Friday, July 8).

About 25 firefighters using four fire engines had the fire under control by 4.20am.

The cause of the fire - which damaged the flat's balcony - is under investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries; the occupants had left the property before the Brigade arrived.

Sub officer Jayvin Patel, who was at the scene, said: "The balcony was well alight when crews arrived on scene.

"Firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside and stopped the fire spreading into the flat."

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: Two men convicted of savagely murdering their 'friend' in Bow Lock
  2. 2 Guilty: Man murdered woman at bus stop and tried to kill another a day later
  3. 3 Man charged with Beckton murder as victim named
  1. 4 Maryland machete murderer found guilty - as police hunt second attacker
  2. 5 Woman and children flee fire in eight-story East Ham flat block
  3. 6 Arrest of 'Ilford kingpin' sparked ‘biggest ever' Channel crossings crack down
  4. 7 Is the surge in Covid cases impacting east London hospital admissions?
  5. 8 3 arrests after death of man found unresponsive in Beckton
  6. 9 Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June
  7. 10 Jailed: Forest Gate serial arsonist who started more than two dozen fires

Crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Stratford and Poplar fire stations were at the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News
East London News
London

Don't Miss

A box of cash seized from the home of Ioan Gherghel in Stratford. In total £11,385 was seized from this address. 

London Live News

Police officer sacked for 'turning blind eye’ to criminal husband

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Woman missing from Forest Gate since this morning, July 1

London Live News

Have you seen Lisa, 47, who is missing from Forest Gate?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Newham have released an e-fit image of a man

London Live News

E-fit released after woman sexually assaulted in Newham

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Four fire engines were called to a terraced house on Third Avenue, Manor Park

London Live News

Manor Park house fire leaves adults and child in hospital

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon