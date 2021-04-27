News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Smoking warning after balcony fire at Canning Town flats

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:26 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 2:49 PM April 27, 2021
Firefighters deal with a balcony blaze at a block of flats in Barking Road, Canning Town.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a third-floor balcony of the block of flats in Barking Road, Canning Town. - Credit: LFB

Firefighters rushed to extinguish an early morning blaze at a Canning Town block of flats. 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Barking Road at about 2am yesterday (Monday, April 26) after a fire broke out on a third-floor balcony. 

They managed to contain the flames to the balcony and stopped them spreading to other flats.

LFB said the resident of the affected flat was led to safety by crews and treated for slight smoke inhalation at the scene by ambulance crews.

All other residents of the building remained safely in their own flats. 

The fire was under control shortly after 3am. 

In light of the blaze, LFB has issued a warning about smoking.

An LFB spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. 

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

London Fire Brigade
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
