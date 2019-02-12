Search

Stratford tower block balcony blaze caused by cigarette, investigators reveal

PUBLISHED: 08:42 19 February 2019

London Fire Brigade investigators believe a balcony fire in Stratford was caused by a discarded cigarette. Picture: LFB

A fire at a 19th floor balcony was caused by a discarded cigarette setting rubbish alight, according to investigators.

Two hundred people fled the building in Glasshouse Gardens, Stratford in the early hours of Monday morning before 60 firefighters and eight fire engines from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton and Poplar arrived.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) investigators believe the blaze was caused by the cigarette setting alight rubbish under the balcony’s decking.

Watch manager, Jon Laver, who was at the scene, said: “If you’re a smoker it’s absolutely vital you make sure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life. Thankfully, in this instance, there were no reported injuries.”

Part of the balcony was damaged. The flames were brought under control at 1.35am, an LFB spokeswoman said.

Following the fire the LFB released safety advice for smokers which inlcuded making sure smoke alarms are fitted, never smoking in bed and stubbing out cigarettes properly.

