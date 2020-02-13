Search

Balaam Leisure Centre decision delayed

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 February 2020

The leisure centre in Balaam Street, Plaistow, has been shut since December 2018. Picture: Google Maps

The leisure centre in Balaam Street, Plaistow, has been shut since December 2018. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A decision over whether to bulldoze a council gym with "serious structural problems" to make way for housing has been delayed.

Balaam Leisure Centre, in Plaistow, was shut in December 2018 after a water leak that ran from the pool tank and into the ceiling of the basement gym below was discovered. The building was declared unsafe and has been closed ever since.

A decision about the site's future was due on to be made by Newham Council's cabinet on Tuesday, February 18. But this has now been delayed "to allow the council more time to work through the options available following a series of residents' meetings and a public consultation," a spokesman said.

The town hall estimated work to keep the leisure centre open for another decade would cost upwards of £1million and take two years to complete.

It launched a consultation last year, which included proposals to refurbish the site or demolish it for housing as soon as possible.

Councillor James Asser said: "We had a very good response and very helpful feed-back from residents to the public meetings and consultation process, so to do justice to that level of engagement, we want to take some more time to review our options based on feedback, the local plan review and wider strategic leisure needs."

