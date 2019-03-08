Search

Last chance to take part in Balaam Leisure Centre consultation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 November 2019

The council has proposed four options for the future use of the Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow, which has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

The council has proposed four options for the future use of the Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow, which has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

There's not long left to have your say on the future of Balaam Leisure Centre.

The venue, in Balaam Street, Plaistow, has been closed since December last year when concrete fell from the underside of the training pool through to the basement gym.

Newham Council has already allocated the site for housing development in the Local Plan from 2028/29, and is asking for opinions on what should be done in the meantime.

There are four proposals being consulted on - three of which involve repairs and one which involves permanent closure and demolition. Each of the repair options has an estimated timescale and budget.

Balaam Leisure Centre opened in 1983 and at the time of its closure, had 2,500 members who made around 200,000 visits a year.

The consultation closes on Wednesday, November 27. For more information on the proposals and to have your say, visit newham.gov.uk

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola

Accusations of £200,000 fraud and money laundering at Canning Town nightclub

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has been shut down as part of a National Crime Agency investigation. Picture: Ken Mears.

Raids across east London target international ring of suspected human traffickers

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Barking and Dagenham, Brentwood, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Picture: MPS

