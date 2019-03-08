Last chance to take part in Balaam Leisure Centre consultation

The council has proposed four options for the future use of the Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow, which has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

There's not long left to have your say on the future of Balaam Leisure Centre.

The venue, in Balaam Street, Plaistow, has been closed since December last year when concrete fell from the underside of the training pool through to the basement gym.

Newham Council has already allocated the site for housing development in the Local Plan from 2028/29, and is asking for opinions on what should be done in the meantime.

There are four proposals being consulted on - three of which involve repairs and one which involves permanent closure and demolition. Each of the repair options has an estimated timescale and budget.

Balaam Leisure Centre opened in 1983 and at the time of its closure, had 2,500 members who made around 200,000 visits a year.

The consultation closes on Wednesday, November 27. For more information on the proposals and to have your say, visit newham.gov.uk