Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

“Very serious structural problems” have closed a council-owned gym for the foreseeable future.

Newham Council said Balaam Leisure in Plaistow is “unsafe” for the public and an investigation is underway.

The 24-hour centre, run by activeNewham, originally closed on January 7 for “maintenance work and detailed structural investigations”. It was planned to reopen this month.

But this week a council spokesman said: “It is with regret that we can confirm that Balaam Leisure will not be reopening to the public during April 2019. ​

“​The site will remain closed until all of the necessary survey and assessment works are completed. There is thought to be a very serious structural problem with the fabric of the building, which makes it unsafe for building users and staff.”

It is unknown how long there have been structural problems with the building.

Balaam, along with Newham Leisure Centre in Prince Regent Lane, benefited from a £1.6 million refurbishment in early 2018.

ActiveNewham has contacted members affected by the closure and offered to freeze their direct debits.

A spokesman added: “This matter is being given the highest priority by both activeNewham and the London Borough of Newham but unfortunately it is likely the centre is facing a period of prolonged closure.”