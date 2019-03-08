Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

PUBLISHED: 10:45 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 12 March 2019

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

“Very serious structural problems” have closed a council-owned gym for the foreseeable future.

Newham Council said Balaam Leisure in Plaistow is “unsafe” for the public and an investigation is underway.

The 24-hour centre, run by activeNewham, originally closed on January 7 for “maintenance work and detailed structural investigations”. It was planned to reopen this month.

But this week a council spokesman said: “It is with regret that we can confirm that Balaam Leisure will not be reopening to the public during April 2019. ​

“​The site will remain closed until all of the necessary survey and assessment works are completed. There is thought to be a very serious structural problem with the fabric of the building, which makes it unsafe for building users and staff.”

It is unknown how long there have been structural problems with the building.

Balaam, along with Newham Leisure Centre in Prince Regent Lane, benefited from a £1.6 million refurbishment in early 2018.

ActiveNewham has contacted members affected by the closure and offered to freeze their direct debits.

A spokesman added: “This matter is being given the highest priority by both activeNewham and the London Borough of Newham but unfortunately it is likely the centre is facing a period of prolonged closure.”

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

View from the Town Hall: We are determined to fix housing crisis

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

View from the Town Hall: We are determined to fix housing crisis

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Big Half challenge

Viewtube Runners at the Big Half in London

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Scientist mum helps Newham kids get a head start at grassroots science clubs

Children working a microscope at a science club. Picture: Heiba Lamara.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists