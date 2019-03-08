Search

Manor Park mosque crash 'not terrorism', police say

PUBLISHED: 09:56 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 01 July 2019

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A car crashing into the gates of a mosque was not terror related but caused by a row, police have said.

Officers were called to the Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night.

In a tweet Newham police confirmed: "The incident is not being treated as terrorism".

A second message said: "The collision was the result of a dispute between two groups of eastern European males."

There were no reports of any injuries, they added.

The crash prompted Newham mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, to send a message of support to any worshippers who were in the mosque at the time.

In a tweet she wrote: "Thoughts with members of the Mosque community who were in the building at the time of this incident.

"I'll be liaising with ward councillors and council officers to ensure we provide additional reassurance to the Mosque during this time."

