Manor Park mosque crash 'not terrorism', police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A car crashing into the gates of a mosque was not terror related but caused by a row, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are currently on scene at High Street North #EastHam #Newham after a car collided with the gates of a mosque. No reports of any injuries. The incident is not being treated as terrorism (1/2) — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) June 30, 2019

Officers were called to the Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night.

In a tweet Newham police confirmed: "The incident is not being treated as terrorism".

You may also want to watch:

A second message said: "The collision was the result of a dispute between two groups of eastern European males."

Thoughts with members of the Mosque community who were in the building at the time of this incident. I'll be liaising with ward councillors and council officers to ensure we provide additional reassurance to the Mosque during this time. https://t.co/u7lYLoccWp — Rokhsana Fiaz OBE (@rokhsanafiaz) June 30, 2019

There were no reports of any injuries, they added.

The crash prompted Newham mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, to send a message of support to any worshippers who were in the mosque at the time.

In a tweet she wrote: "Thoughts with members of the Mosque community who were in the building at the time of this incident.

"I'll be liaising with ward councillors and council officers to ensure we provide additional reassurance to the Mosque during this time."