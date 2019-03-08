Upton Gardens project manager recognised with award

Allan White, project manager at Upton Gardens. Picture: Barratt London Barratt London

A project manager working on the redevelopment of West Ham's former football ground has been recognised as one of the best in the country.

Allan White, who works for Barratt London, was one of 450 people out of more than 16,000 entrants to be acknowledged in the Pride in the Job Quality awards.

The awards, organised by the National House Building Council, recognise and reward the best run building sites in the country and are the highest accolade a project manager can achieve.

Allan, 33, told the Newham Recorder: "It makes me very proud to see the development coming to life as part of the local Newham community phase by phase.

"As a West Ham fan, I have great respect for the iconic development and all the care that has been taken to preserve its legacy.

"Winning this award just goes to show the incredibly high level of quality that we have been able to achieve at Upton Gardens."

