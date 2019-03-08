Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upton Gardens project manager recognised with award

PUBLISHED: 15:21 01 August 2019

Allan White, project manager at Upton Gardens. Picture: Barratt London

Allan White, project manager at Upton Gardens. Picture: Barratt London

Barratt London

A project manager working on the redevelopment of West Ham's former football ground has been recognised as one of the best in the country.

Allan White, who works for Barratt London, was one of 450 people out of more than 16,000 entrants to be acknowledged in the Pride in the Job Quality awards.

The awards, organised by the National House Building Council, recognise and reward the best run building sites in the country and are the highest accolade a project manager can achieve.

You may also want to watch:

Allan, 33, told the Newham Recorder: "It makes me very proud to see the development coming to life as part of the local Newham community phase by phase.

"As a West Ham fan, I have great respect for the iconic development and all the care that has been taken to preserve its legacy.

"Winning this award just goes to show the incredibly high level of quality that we have been able to achieve at Upton Gardens."

Visit newhamrecorder.co.uk for more news and features

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

Newham flatshares are among the cheapest in London, figures reveal

While some areas are among the cheapest in London, flatshare prices vary across Newham. Picture: Google.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

Newham flatshares are among the cheapest in London, figures reveal

While some areas are among the cheapest in London, flatshare prices vary across Newham. Picture: Google.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Goalkeeper Brill extends stay in E10

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Maguire-Drew: We want more goals from set-pieces

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Upton Gardens project manager recognised with award

Allan White, project manager at Upton Gardens. Picture: Barratt London

Canning Town man sentenced after Chelmsford nightclub fight

Canning Town man Tyler Mackelken was sentenced for affray after a fight outside Club Tantalize in Barrack Square, Chelmsford, last year. Picture: Google street view

Woman who gave kidney to her brother appeals for more BAME donors

L-R: Derrick McDonald with his sister Suzanne who donated a kidney to her brother. Picture: UEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists