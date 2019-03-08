Superheroes assemble: Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N to extend ExCeL run

Fans will be able to find out the back story of each Avenger before training to become an agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Pic: Tomek Pleskaczynsk Tomek Pleskaczynski www.ArtsyMemories.com

A superhero “training centre” will extend its run at the ExCeL Centre until the end of April due to popular demand.

Fans of the Avengers franchise can visit the immersive exhibition to train to become a member of S.T.A.T.I.O.N - the Science Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.

Guests can also delve into the back-story of Avengers heroes, or interact with props, costumes and settings from the films, whether it be trying to lift Thor’s hammer or touring Bruce Banner’s laboratory.

They can also peek inside Iron Man’s engineering bay and check out the superhero’s iconic suits, or explore the scientific discoveries that transformed Steve Rogers into Captain America.

Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided some of the scientific content for added authenticity while teachers can also use the show’s educational resources to enthuse pupils.

S.T.A.T.I.O.N has already had a highly successful run worldwide, especially in Las Vegas, where it has set up a permanent exhibition.

For more information and to book tickets, visit avengersstation.co.uk