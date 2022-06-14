Attic Self Storage announces the opening of a new self-storage facility in Beckton alongside the launch of a charity art initiative for local school pupils. - Credit: ATTIC

Attic Self Storage, announces the opening of a new self-storage facility in Beckton alongside the launch of a charity art initiative for local school pupils to celebrate the area.

To mark the opening of the new Attic Self Storage premises – its fifth site in London - local primary students are being asked to draw or paint a picture depicting the ‘Beauty of Beckton’ and show what they like or enjoy about the area.

The artworks must be submitted via post* or uploaded to Attic’s website. The closing date for submissions is 19th June.

The submitted artworks will be displayed inside Attic’s new Beckton facility and showcased at an exhibition this summer.

Attic has commissioned local Beckton artist Matt Ponting, to create a bespoke art installation which will be inspired by the children’s artwork and also displayed at the exhibition.

For each artwork received, Attic will donate £5* to Richard House Children’s Hospice in Beckton, which supports families from several London boroughs.

These include Newham, Barking, Dagenham, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Hackney.

Attic will also be donating £500 worth of art and craft supplies to the school with the most entries.

Following the exhibition, Ponting’s artwork will also be donated to Richard House.

Kathryn Elvin, Head of Corporate Engagements and Partnerships at Richard House Children’s Hospice comments: “Beckton is a vibrant community, so we have no doubt that there will be some fantastic entries for the competition.

"We are very pleased to be supported by Attic Self Storage. Their valuable donations will play a vital role in helping local families with a life-limited child to access therapies, respite, community support and friendship to help them enjoy positive memories together and an improved quality of life.”

The new self-storage facility will be located off the A13, in Claps Gate Retail Park in East London, and will create more space for local residents and businesses with 24/7 access.

The site opens this summer and offers the convenience of keyless electronic locks which customers can control via an app.

Frederic de Ryckman de Betz, Founder and CEO of Attic Self Storage, says: “We are proud to support Richard House – London's first children’s hospice - and very excited to see the pupil’s artworks which will celebrate the opening of our site in Beckton.

The new premises will offer easy work-based solutions for those who need a quiet space outside their home without the commitment of an office rental.

Alongside storage, our Beckton site will provide workspace pods for use by storage customers which include free Wi-Fi, document storage and forklift facilities.”

The Beckton store showcases a modern and sustainable design with 868 steel units spanning 2247m square of land. The site is also equipped with free EV charging points for storage customers to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

Attic Self Storage’s expansion follows the success of its Bow, King’s Cross, Marylebone, and Harrow sites.