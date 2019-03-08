Search

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

PUBLISHED: 13:17 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 18 March 2019

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Archant

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attack on a train.

The assault happened on board a Greater Anglia service between Liverpool Street and Stratford stations between 7.48pm and 7.55pm on February 15.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “An argument happened between the victim and an unknown man resulting in the victim receiving an injury to their nose.

“Officers believe the man shown in this image may have information which could help them investigate.”

The suspect left the train at Stratford.

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 649 of 15/02/2019.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

