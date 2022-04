Have you seen Asif? The missing 25-year-old was last seen on April 16 - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen Asif, who has been missing for almost a week?

The 25-year-old from East Ham was last seen in the E6 area on Saturday (April 16).

He was wearing a baggy black coat, grey joggers, black trainers and a black backpack.

If seen, please contact 101 and quote CAD 4653/21APR.