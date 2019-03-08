Beckton care home joins celebrations as charity marks thirtieth birthday

Ashen Newham service manager Ismat Jafferi with two service users. Picture: Vibrance. Ashen Newham

A Beckton care home is helping its parent charity mark its thirtieth birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashen Supported Housing looks after adults with complex learning disabilities, mobility needs and other challenges.

It's run by Vibrance, a charity established in 1989. It offers services to adults with disabilities across London and the south east of England.

You may also want to watch:

The celebrations at the home will recognise cultural diversity with dishes and fashions from different traditions.

Ismat Jafferi, service manager for the home in Newham, said they were proud to take part in the celebrations.

Paul Allen, chief executive of Vibrance, said: "We can't wait to see what the next 30 years brings."

"The world of social care is changing constantly, but we welcome that change, as it enables us to bring to life the ethos of enabling people to have genuine control over their lives.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been involved in Vibrance since we started."