Regulator bans gambling firm advert featuring West Ham footballer Declan Rice

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2020

West Ham United's Declan Rice. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

West Ham United's Declan Rice. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A YouTube advert featuring West Ham footballer Declan Rice has been banned because of his age.

The clip on gambling firm Betway's account, seen in October, showed a car clamp prank being played on the midfielder.

A viewer complained that the ad breached advertising rules by featuring Rice, who was under 25 years old.

The Advertising Standards Authority's (ASA) code state that gambling advertisements must not feature anyone who is, or appears to be, under 25, either gambling or in a significant role.

Betway confirmed that Rice was 20 years old at the time the video was broadcast.

However, the firm said the clip did not feature the player in a sporting context, did not refer to odds or promotions and contained no link to the Betway website where a bet could be placed, describing it as "editorial content" rather than an ad.

You may also want to watch:

The ASA said the video appeared on the Betway YouTube channel, featured sportsmen who consumers would be able to place bets on in the future and were wearing football shirts with a prominent Betway logo, and ended with the brand name Betway.

The watchdog said: "We therefore considered that the video was promoting the Betway brand.

"Because Declan Rice was under the age of 25, and played a significant role in the ad, we concluded that the ad breached the code."

A Betway spokesman said: "Although the prank was genuinely intended as a stunt for content purposes rather than an advert, Betway fully accept the ASA ruling and have already removed the video."

There are strict restrictions around adverts connected to gambling, which must not be likely to appeal to children or young people, or portray betting in certain ways.

Betway became the principal sponsor of West Ham in February 2015 in a deal which saw the company's logo feature on the front of shirts and traning tops worn by the men's and women's senior teams.

The logo does not feature on shirts worn by academy players, or on replica kit in junior sizes.

The ASA ruled the Betway ad must not appear again in its current form.

'It was quite an undertaking': Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

'It was quite an undertaking': Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

Regulator bans gambling firm advert featuring West Ham footballer Declan Rice

West Ham United's Declan Rice. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Stratford Circus Arts Centre chief announces departure after five years in charge

Tania Wilmer is stepping down from her role as CEO at Stratford Circus. Picture: Ollie Harrop ollie

The project helping BAMER women in Newham, Tower Hamlets and Hackney to navigate personal finances

A Southern Housing Group resident with Many Sisters project team leader Brittany ONeill. Picture: Southern Housing Group

Embleton 'immensely proud' to be named Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)
