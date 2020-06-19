Search

Here’s how you can help Stratford Circus raise vital funds

PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 June 2020

Stratford Circus is fundraising to help it continue running programmes such as its summer school, pictured. Picture: Stratford Circus

Stratford Circus is fundraising to help it continue running programmes such as its summer school, pictured. Picture: Stratford Circus

Archant

An arts centre in Stratford is fundraising so it can continue its vital work with the community and supporting young people impacted by coronavirus.

Stratford Circus Arts Centre hopes to raise £6,000 between June 23 and 30. Picture: Jon KingStratford Circus Arts Centre hopes to raise £6,000 between June 23 and 30. Picture: Jon King

Stratford Circus aims to raise £6,000 next week as part of The Summer Give campaign – with donations made between June 23-30 to be doubled by its supporters The Teale Trust and The Childhood Trust.

A spokesperson for Stratford Circus said: “We are a hub for the local community, bringing generations together.

“Every year, we work with 10,000 children and young people, from the performances and activities we programme and our classes, to resident youth choir NewYVC, summer school and annual Full Hearts Full Tummies initiative.”

Like many arts and cultural organisations nationwide, Stratford Circus is facing difficulties because of the coronavirus crisis.

As a registered charity, it relies on support to run programmes in the community and bring world-class arts to Newham.

Visit bit.ly/stratfordcircusbiggive20 to donate.

