Here’s how you can help Stratford Circus raise vital funds

An arts centre in Stratford is fundraising so it can continue its vital work with the community and supporting young people impacted by coronavirus.

Stratford Circus aims to raise £6,000 next week as part of The Summer Give campaign – with donations made between June 23-30 to be doubled by its supporters The Teale Trust and The Childhood Trust.

A spokesperson for Stratford Circus said: “We are a hub for the local community, bringing generations together.

“Every year, we work with 10,000 children and young people, from the performances and activities we programme and our classes, to resident youth choir NewYVC, summer school and annual Full Hearts Full Tummies initiative.”

Like many arts and cultural organisations nationwide, Stratford Circus is facing difficulties because of the coronavirus crisis.

As a registered charity, it relies on support to run programmes in the community and bring world-class arts to Newham.

Visit bit.ly/stratfordcircusbiggive20 to donate.