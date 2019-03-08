Art installations created by scientists and engineers to go on display

Beyond Sight Within Grasp, a sensory piece designed with touch as the primary mode of appreciation. Picture: UCL UCL

Artists, scientists and engineers have teamed up to create four new art installations.

Artemis of the Lea, designed to act as watering cans and portable urinals. Picture: UCL Artemis of the Lea, designed to act as watering cans and portable urinals. Picture: UCL

The pieces will go on display in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park between October 19 and 27, at what will become the UCL East site.

They are a collaboration between east London artists and staff from UCL, and were developed as part of a public art programme inspired by the history of the Lea Valley.

They include a sensory piece created in collaboration with visually impaired people and and a sculpture designed to act as both watering cans and portable urinals.

Sam Wilkinson, head of public art at UCL Culture, said: "After ten months of careful collaboration between contemporary artists and ground-breaking scientists and engineers from UCL, I'm delighted that the public can finally see these four unique installations.

"Inspired by the history and the future of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the four artworks are free for everyone to enjoy."