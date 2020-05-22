Search

Advanced search

Rokeby School in Canning Town use art as therapy to create banner for key workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 May 2020

A banner made to thank key workers, with the Rokeby School students involved using art as therapy. Picture: Emma Hobbs

A banner made to thank key workers, with the Rokeby School students involved using art as therapy. Picture: Emma Hobbs

Archant

Rokeby School pupils have created a banner to thank all key workers on the coronavirus frontline.

A banner made by the children of key workers who are still attending Rokeby School in Canning Town. Picture: Emma HobbsA banner made by the children of key workers who are still attending Rokeby School in Canning Town. Picture: Emma Hobbs

You may also want to watch:

A small number of students — who are still attending the Canning Town school as the children of key workers — included all the industries that continue to make society function during such a testing time, from the NHS to postal delivery workers.

Deputy headteacher Emma Hobbs explains this latest project: “We are still continuing with the theme of providing positive social actions which benefit students, staff and our local community.”

Emma explains that they wanted to have the banner ready for Mental Health Awareness Week especially, with the students using art as therapy: “It has been a good method to get the boys talking and sharing their thoughts and feelings, as well as understanding their own emotions and dealing with the stresses of their parents being in work.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Most Read

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Bank Holiday weekend sports quiz

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Lots for clubs to learn during lockdown

The FA launched a learning channel on YouTube in April

Coronavirus: Government ‘must provide funds to keep EFL clubs afloat’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Coronavirus: Canning Town chef takes on BHRUT healthcare role during pandemic

Chef Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario from Venezuela decided do her bit for Queen's and King George Hospitals after being furloughed from a cental London restaurant. Picture: Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario

Rokeby School in Canning Town use art as therapy to create banner for key workers

A banner made to thank key workers, with the Rokeby School students involved using art as therapy. Picture: Emma Hobbs
Drive 24