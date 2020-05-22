Rokeby School in Canning Town use art as therapy to create banner for key workers

Rokeby School pupils have created a banner to thank all key workers on the coronavirus frontline.

A small number of students — who are still attending the Canning Town school as the children of key workers — included all the industries that continue to make society function during such a testing time, from the NHS to postal delivery workers.

Deputy headteacher Emma Hobbs explains this latest project: “We are still continuing with the theme of providing positive social actions which benefit students, staff and our local community.”

Emma explains that they wanted to have the banner ready for Mental Health Awareness Week especially, with the students using art as therapy: “It has been a good method to get the boys talking and sharing their thoughts and feelings, as well as understanding their own emotions and dealing with the stresses of their parents being in work.”