Search

Advanced search

Plaistow murder: Arrest made following investigation into murder of 41-year-old Kelly Stewart

PUBLISHED: 08:08 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 02 April 2020

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Archant

An arrest has been made as the investigation into the murder of Kelly Stewart in Plaistow continues.

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met PoliceKelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday April 1; he remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police were called at 3.09pm on Thursday, March 26, to a body found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services attended and declared Kelly, 41, dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held at East Ham mortuary on Friday, March 27, gave cause of death as impact injuries to the head.

Enquiries to date lead officers to believe Kelly — of no fixed abode but from the Newham area — was attacked between 12.45am and 01.45am on Thursday, March 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Plaistow murder: Arrest made following investigation into murder of 41-year-old Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ‘Virtual play’ to tell stories of key workers on frontline of pandemic

A virtual play will tell the stories of key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA

Coronavirus: Morgan happy for England to play behind closed doors

England captain Eoin Morgan

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24