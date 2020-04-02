Plaistow murder: Arrest made following investigation into murder of 41-year-old Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police Archant

An arrest has been made as the investigation into the murder of Kelly Stewart in Plaistow continues.

Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday April 1; he remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police were called at 3.09pm on Thursday, March 26, to a body found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road.

Emergency services attended and declared Kelly, 41, dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held at East Ham mortuary on Friday, March 27, gave cause of death as impact injuries to the head.

Enquiries to date lead officers to believe Kelly — of no fixed abode but from the Newham area — was attacked between 12.45am and 01.45am on Thursday, March 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.