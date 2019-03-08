Search

Flags at town halls to mark Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 June 2019

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and councillors with the Armed Forces Day flag. Picture: Newham Council

Newham Council

Flags are set to be hoisted at Newham's two town halls in honour of Armed Forces Day.

The council will be flying the flags in East Ham and Stratford today (Saturday) to show support and appreciation for current and former members of the armed forces.

Cllr Terry Paul, cabinet member for finance and corporate services, said: "We fly the flag to salute our armed forces who protect us, defend this country's interests and answer the call to deal with humanitarian disasters across the globe.

"They face risk every day and some fall in the line of duty. We value everything they do for us because they sacrifice much to keep us safe.

"We are proud of those servicemen and women who call Newham home, who are currently serving or have previously served."

He added: "Our decision to fly the Armed Forces Day flag must not be seen as support for war or conflict or government policy. It is about people and their families and how we can look after them during and after their dedicated service."

