Search

Advanced search

Armed Forces Day flag raised outside Newham’s town halls

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 July 2020

The Armed Forces Day flag outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

The Armed Forces Day flag outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

Newham Council

The Armed Forces Day flag was flown outside Newham’s two town halls to show support and appreciation for current and former members of the military.

The banners were raised outside the East Ham and Stratford buildings in recognition of those serving the country.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Terry Paul, cabinet member for finance and corporate services and the council’s armed services champion, said: “We fly the flags on Armed Forces Day to salute our armed services who protect us, defend this country’s interests and answer the call to deal with humanitarian disasters across the globe and at home.

“In recent months they have responded magnificently to the nation’s call for support in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic by staffing mobile testing units, supporting ambulance services, and helping to deliver personal protection equipment to frontline staff. In Newham we saw their fantastic work in helping to build the NHS Nightingale Hospital in just nine days.

“Our decision to fly the Armed Forces Day flags is not a support for war or conflict. It is about people and their families and how we can look after them during and after their dedicated service.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Armed Forces Day flag raised outside Newham’s town halls

The Armed Forces Day flag outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

Campaign launched to build statue of former Barking FC footballer and West Ham boot boy

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.