Armed Forces Day flag raised outside Newham’s town halls

The Armed Forces Day flag was flown outside Newham’s two town halls to show support and appreciation for current and former members of the military.

The banners were raised outside the East Ham and Stratford buildings in recognition of those serving the country.

Cllr Terry Paul, cabinet member for finance and corporate services and the council’s armed services champion, said: “We fly the flags on Armed Forces Day to salute our armed services who protect us, defend this country’s interests and answer the call to deal with humanitarian disasters across the globe and at home.

“In recent months they have responded magnificently to the nation’s call for support in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic by staffing mobile testing units, supporting ambulance services, and helping to deliver personal protection equipment to frontline staff. In Newham we saw their fantastic work in helping to build the NHS Nightingale Hospital in just nine days.

“Our decision to fly the Armed Forces Day flags is not a support for war or conflict. It is about people and their families and how we can look after them during and after their dedicated service.”