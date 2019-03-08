Minority ethnic housing association in Stratford looking for new chair

Qadeer Kiani is leaving Arhag Housing, which help people from minority ethnicities, in October. Picture: Arhag Housing Association.

A housing association that provides shelter and support for minority ethnicities is looking for a new chair

Qadeer Kiani is standing down from the post after six years. Mr Kiani helped build the association's hub in Stratford.

The new building will provide medical, legal and employment aid.

The hub, which is Mr Kiani's brainchild, is set to open in June.

“The plan was to broaden services available to the most needy at a time when alternative services on offer were disappearing,” he said.

“Housing is fundamental to improving lives of society's most vulnerable, but it is just the start.

“Arhag has the resources and profile to become an enabler, by providing much more: help getting work, career development, medical assistance, legal advice and research.

“It is fantastic to be bowing out of Arhag and being able to see this vision we had six years ago become a reality.”

Mr Kiani is staying on until October. Since beginning as a teenage volunteer at shelter he has built up property and consultancy businesses on top of his charitable work.

Arhag chief executive Cedric Boston said: “Qadeer has been a driving force behind the establishment of The Hub, a legacy we hope will improve the lives of our tenants, and migrants and refugees, who benefit from structures he has helped to set up.”