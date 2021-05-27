News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Revealed: The areas in Newham with next to no new Covid cases

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:23 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 3:24 PM May 27, 2021
Only nine of 37 areas in Newham recorded three or more new Covid cases in the seven days to May 21. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Three quarters of Newham neighbourhoods recorded next to no new Covid cases in the last week, new figures reveal.

The latest Public Health England data shows that in the seven days up to May 21, only nine of the 37 statistical areas – known as MSOAs - in the borough had three or more new cases.

In total, there were 62 new cases across the borough - a rate of 17.6 per 100,000 people.

This was an increase on the previous seven days, when there were 43 new reports (13.3).

The most recorded new cases by area were in East Ham North and East Ham South, with eight each - rates of 70.9 and 78.9 respectively.

East Ham Central and Beckton each had five new cases.

Once cases drop below three, the government no longer publishes the exact number of new infections.

It means the other 28 areas - or 76pc  - have been virtually Covid-free for at least a week.

Each MSOA ranges in population from 6,000 to 10,000 people.

Nationally, 5,384 MSOAs out of 6,790 (or 79pc) recorded fewer than three cases in the week to May 21.

