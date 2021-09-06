Church commission exploring what families need to flourish visits Newham

Published: 6:57 PM September 6, 2021

East Ham MP Stephen Timms (fourth left) with members of the commission and representatives from Newham community groups. - Credit: Office of Stephen Timms MP

A church commission exploring what families need to flourish in life has visited Newham.

Stephen Timms MP invited members of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Archbishop of York's commission to observe family life in Newham.

The MP for East Ham said: "Newham families have faced acute pressures during the pandemic, made worse by poor housing and benefit problems.

"Church-based and other faith and voluntary sector initiatives have been crucial in supporting families. They have been key to our community’s resilience. Their commitment to people has meant a great deal."

The commission seeks to address the challenges facing families while highlighting the positive work being done to help them.

It aims to publish a report in winter 2022 with policy recommendations for the government.

Newham has the UK’s highest proportion of children living in poverty, according to Mr Timms' office.

An estimated 10,000 families have no recourse to public funds (NRPF) and many face severe financial difficulties.

These pressures have been made worse by the pandemic, as the number of Trussell Trust foodbank parcels rose more than fivefold in Newham in 2020-2021, Mr Timms's office said.

However, there are several community organisations and faith groups in the borough supporting families.

Five of the commissioners – chairman Professor Janet Walker, co-chairman Rt Revd Paul Butler, Elaine Storkey, Julie Gittoes and Dez Brown – took part in the visit.

They met representatives from community organisations and faith groups, including Ascension Community Trust, Alternatives Trust and the Renewal Programme.

Mr Timms also chaired a meeting at Bonny Downs Community Association's centre with grassroots groups, charities and faith leaders supporting families.

The commission also met members of two households to hear of their experiences of raising a family in Newham.

Mr Timms added: "I was glad to introduce commission members to groups supporting family life in the borough. I hope their efforts will influence policy that affects families, and look forward to their report towards the end of next year."