Plaistow pupils enjoy hands-on history lesson

Lister Community School pupils get a hands-on history lesson from archaeologist Duncan Hawkins. Picture: Barratt London Barratt London

A group of Plaistow pupils were given a history lesson with a difference when they visited the site of an archaeological dig.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters from Lister Community School visited Upton Gardens - the site of West Ham United's former ground - to find out about the excavation that took place prior to the construction of the new homes.

You may also want to watch:

Archaeologist Duncan Hawkins, who was in charge of excavating the site, spoke to the Year 9 pupils about its history and allowed them to handle some of the artefacts found there.

The site was once home to Green Street House, also known as Boleyn Castle because Anne Boleyn, second wife of King Henry VIII, was thought to have stayed there.

In 1904, the grounds were rented to West Ham. Green Street House itself fell into ruin after being bombed during the Second World War.

Nazmin Begum, careers leader at Lister Community School, said: "Our students were incredibly excited to visit the Upton Gardens site and receive a hands-on lesson in local history."