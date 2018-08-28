Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro Pre-Construct Archaeology Ltd

An archaelogical exhibition of objects found while creating the Upton Gardens development is going on display.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The three-storey tower known as Anne Boleyn's Tower. Picture: Barratt London The three-storey tower known as Anne Boleyn's Tower. Picture: Barratt London

The objects come from the medieval and post-medieval period, and provide new information on East Ham’s former residents.

The site, which is now being turned into housing, used to be the Mansion House complex, and included a red-brick building built in the 16th century and a three-storey tower in the gardens.

Its official name was Green Street House, but was nicknamed Boleyn Castle due to its grand facade and potential links to Anne Boleyn, who was thought to have stayed at the house.

The grounds and gardens of Green Street House were rented to West Ham Football Club in 1904 and became the infamous Boleyn Ground. The Mansion House itself was still used, but after bombing in the Second World War, fell into ruin.

The Mansion House Complex was home to a red-brick 16th century building nicknamed the Boleyn Castle, but was officially called Green Street House. Picture: Barratt London The Mansion House Complex was home to a red-brick 16th century building nicknamed the Boleyn Castle, but was officially called Green Street House. Picture: Barratt London

Developers Barratt London are now building 842 homes on the site, and during the building process, have excavated a number of objects dating back to the original Boleyn Castle.

They’ll go on display on January 19 from 11am-5pm at Katherine Road Community Centre. Archaeology experts will be on hand and the exhibition is free to attend.