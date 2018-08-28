Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 January 2019

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Pre-Construct Archaeology Ltd

An archaelogical exhibition of objects found while creating the Upton Gardens development is going on display.

The three-storey tower known as Anne Boleyn's Tower. Picture: Barratt LondonThe three-storey tower known as Anne Boleyn's Tower. Picture: Barratt London

The objects come from the medieval and post-medieval period, and provide new information on East Ham’s former residents.

The site, which is now being turned into housing, used to be the Mansion House complex, and included a red-brick building built in the 16th century and a three-storey tower in the gardens.

Its official name was Green Street House, but was nicknamed Boleyn Castle due to its grand facade and potential links to Anne Boleyn, who was thought to have stayed at the house.

The grounds and gardens of Green Street House were rented to West Ham Football Club in 1904 and became the infamous Boleyn Ground. The Mansion House itself was still used, but after bombing in the Second World War, fell into ruin.

The Mansion House Complex was home to a red-brick 16th century building nicknamed the Boleyn Castle, but was officially called Green Street House. Picture: Barratt LondonThe Mansion House Complex was home to a red-brick 16th century building nicknamed the Boleyn Castle, but was officially called Green Street House. Picture: Barratt London

Developers Barratt London are now building 842 homes on the site, and during the building process, have excavated a number of objects dating back to the original Boleyn Castle.

They’ll go on display on January 19 from 11am-5pm at Katherine Road Community Centre. Archaeology experts will be on hand and the exhibition is free to attend.

The site now, which is being turned into 842 homes. Picture: Armando RibeiroThe site now, which is being turned into 842 homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Boy hit by bus in Plaistow

The incident took place on the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road. Picture: Google

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Team News: Wrexham vs Leyton Orient

Craig Clay and George Elokobi celebrate a Leyton Orient goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham group Any Old Irons are mascots for Women’s team

Any Old Irons members were mascots at West Ham women's clash with Arsenal last weekend

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Prepare for wind

Wind and rain will blow into the capital on Sunday and Monday (Picture: PA Images)

Olympic Park hosts dementia awareness event

Left to right: Steven McFadyen, Alzheimers Society; Tony Wallace, regional director, GLL; Chris Symons, director of development, GLL; TV presenter Ayo Akinwolere; Peter Bundey, deputy managing Director, GLL; Louise Bates, Alzheimers Society. Pic: Steve Bainbridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists