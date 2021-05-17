ArcelorMittal Orbit and The Slide set to reopen
- Credit: Frank DaSilva / LLDC
An iconic Stratford attraction, the ArcelorMittal Orbit and Slide, is set to reopen.
As the country enters step three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, the UK’s tallest sculpture will welcome back visitors to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) from Friday, May 21, with Covid-secure measures in place.
Visitors can take in views of QEOP and London and learn more about its famous landmarks using interactive screens.
Thrill-seekers can also ride on the world’s longest and tallest tunnel slide, with 12 twists and turns over 178m.
Executive director of park operations and venues at the London Legacy Development Corporation, Mark Camley, said: “As more people stay at home this half term, we want them to once again enjoy the views of London’s skyline and the slide in a Covid-secure attraction.”
A discount is being offered for people who live in surrounding boroughs, including Newham.
Tickets must be booked at the ticket office or by phone.
Visit https://arcelormittalorbit.com/ for more information.
