Missing woman has not been seen in more than two years - can you help?

Lillian John-Baptiste, who is known to have frequented Canning Town, has been missing since September 2019.

Have you seen Lillian John-Baptiste?

The 65-year-old has been missing from Newham for more than two years.

Lillian was last seen at her home in September 2019 and has not made contact with anyone since.

She is known to have frequented Canning Town.

Det Con Lee Nelson from the Met Police said: “Sadly, families and friends can lose contact with each other for a number of reasons.

“At this time of year, we all start to wonder how they are, and what they’re doing."

At the time of her disappearance, Lillian required medication but police say they are not aware of her sourcing prescriptions from any medical centres.

“This clearly raises concerns for her welfare," Det Con Nelson said.

“As we near Christmas, I am urging the public to help us - have you seen Lillian, or do you know of her whereabouts?

"I’d also encourage Lillian to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6420/16Jul21.