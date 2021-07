Published: 11:44 AM July 19, 2021

Silvia Sulovska, 40, has been missing since June 30. - Credit: Waltham Forest MPS

Police have launched an appeal for help to find a woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Silvia Sulovska, 40, who was last seen on June 30, is known to frequent Stratford and Forest Gate.

Anyone with information that may help locate Silvia is asked to call 101, providing the reference CAD 4580/30JUN21.

Have you seen Silvia Sulovska? - Credit: Waltham Forest MPS