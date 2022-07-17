Missing: Newham woman who was last seen in Ilford six days ago
Published: 1:09 PM July 17, 2022
- Credit: Met Police / @MPSNewham
Have you seen this woman?
The 21-year-old, identified only as Hina by police, has been reported missing.
Police say Hina, who is from Newham, was last seen in Ilford on Monday, July 11.
A Met spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."
If you see Hina or have any information about where she may be, call 999 and provide the reference number 2674/14JUL.