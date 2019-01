Appeal to find ‘high risk’ man missing from hospital

Police are appealing for help in finding Pavilas Vysniauskas. Picture: @MPSNewham @MPSNewham

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Newham University Hospital.

Pavilas Vysniauskas, 32, is described as “high risk”.

He is known to frequent the Noel Road areas of East Ham, just a few minutes away from the hospital.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101.