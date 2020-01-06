Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police Archant

Have you seen missing Oxford girl Tenisha Pennington?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police believe the 13-year-old could be in Stratford after she went missing from Kidlington, near Oxford, yesterday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Tenisha is described as a 5ft white female, with a skinny build and brown, shoulder length hair.

She was wearing a fur coat, black Nike trainers, black jumper and blue ripped jeans.

Thames Valley Police believe she may have travelled to the Stratford area.

Anyone who has information or has seen Tenisha is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1114 06/01/20.