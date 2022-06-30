News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Missing: 3-year-old girl 'taken from legal carers'

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:43 PM June 30, 2022
Missing: Manjinder, 3, was last seen in East Ham but has links to Barking and Hornchurch

Missing: Manjinder, 3, was last seen in East Ham but has links to Barking and Hornchurch - Credit: Newham MPS / Met Police

Have you seen this girl?

The three-year-old, identified only as Manjinder, is missing after allegedly being "taken from her legal carers", Newham police say.

She is believed to be with an Indian man and woman aged in their mid-30s.

The toddler was last seen in East Ham but has links to Barking and Hornchurch, according to the Met.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, providing the reference number CAD 3575.

