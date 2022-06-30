Missing: Manjinder, 3, was last seen in East Ham but has links to Barking and Hornchurch - Credit: Newham MPS / Met Police

Have you seen this girl?

The three-year-old, identified only as Manjinder, is missing after allegedly being "taken from her legal carers", Newham police say.

She is believed to be with an Indian man and woman aged in their mid-30s.

The toddler was last seen in East Ham but has links to Barking and Hornchurch, according to the Met.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, providing the reference number CAD 3575.