Published: 3:08 PM July 23, 2021

Jamie, 29, has been reported missing from the Royal Docks area. - Credit: Newham MPS / Twitter

Police in Newham are appealing for the public's help to find a missing man.

The 29-year-old was reported missing from the Royal Docks area about 9pm yesterday (July 22).

He is believed to be wearing navy shorts, white Nike trainers and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 21MIS021928.