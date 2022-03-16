Can you help find missing 49-year-old Vioriel? - Credit: Met Police / Newham MPS

Have you seen this man?

The missing 49-year-old, named only as Vioriel by police, was last seen at the Newham Hospital accident and emergency department in Plaistow last Thursday night (March 10).

He reportedly left around 10pm before being seen by medical professionals.

It is believed Viorel may have links to Barking.

Police are appealing for help to trace him.

If you see Vioriel or know where he is, please call 101 and provide the reference CAD363/11MAR.