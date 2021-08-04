Appeal to help find cat missing from Canning Town

Published: 3:21 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM August 4, 2021

Have you seen Tommy? If so, please call 07768 122845 or 07793 812559. - Credit: Celia Hammond Animal Trust

An appeal for help has been made after a cat went missing from Canning Town.

Tommy was being taken to Celia Hammond Animal Trust for an operation at 8am today (Wednesday, August 4) when he escaped from his basket.

The domestic short-hair tabby ran into Barking Road, double backed at the traffic lights and pelted down Hermit Road, where his owners lost sight of him.

If you see Tommy, the advice is not to try and grab him, but to feed him if you can and call 07768 122845 or 07793 812559 at any time. - Credit: Submitted

Celia Hammond said: "The owners are devastated so please keep your eyes open for this boy.

"He is very friendly, but now is probably very traumatised and nervous in a place he doesn’t recognise."

It is believed Tommy will have found somewhere to hide near the trust's base – probably within a few hundred yards, Celia explained.

Anyone who spots Tommy is advised not to try and grab him as this might spook him and he could run.

Celia urged anyone who gets the chance to put some food down for him to keep him in the area.

If you do see him, please call 07768 122845 or 07793 812559 at any time. Or ring 07887 591251 from 6am to 10pm.