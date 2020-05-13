Police appeal to identify suspected Newham robbers

Image Reference Number: 041049. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Archant

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a number of different suspects from CCTV images who police wish to question about robberies in Newham.

Image Reference Number: 041047. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 041047. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Each image is uniquely referenced, with identification sought in relation to a number of robbery offences which have happened over an eight-month period.

The Met wish to stress that the offences themselves are not linked, nor has there been a huge spike in robberies.

Rather, the images relate to offences where they have not been able to identify the person captured on CCTV.

If you recognise any of these individuals, please contact North East CID on 101 and quote CAD reference 3522/12th May.

Image Reference Number: 040202 - anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image is urged to contact North East CID on 101. Quote CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside with the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 040202 - anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image is urged to contact North East CID on 101. Quote CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside with the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Provide the operator with the unique reference number of the individual you recognise, as can be found on each image.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Image Reference Number: 044068. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 044068. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Image Reference Number: 037264. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 037264. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Image Reference Number: 043422. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 043422. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Image Reference Number: 040201 - anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image is urged to contact North East CID on 101. Quote CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside with the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 040201 - anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image is urged to contact North East CID on 101. Quote CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside with the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Image Reference Number: 040203. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 040203. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Image Reference Number: 041048. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 041048. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Image Reference Number: 037360 - anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image is urged to contact North East CID on 101. Quote CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside with the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Image Reference Number: 037360 - anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image is urged to contact North East CID on 101. Quote CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside with the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police