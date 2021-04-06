News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Appeal for help to find man missing from Canning Town

Jon King

Published: 7:26 AM April 6, 2021   
Marius Aionesei

Marius Aionesei was last seen at home at about 6pm on Saturday, March 27. - Credit: MPS

The police are appealing for help to find a man who was reported missing more than a week ago.

Marius Aionesei, who is from the Canning Town area, was last seen at home at about 6pm on Saturday, March 27.

The 34-year-old was reported missing the following day by his housemates.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Marius’s disappearance is out of character and officers are concerned for his welfare."

Romanian by birth, Marius is described as of average height and of medium build, with dark brown hair. He wears glasses. It is not known what he might be wearing.

A number of enquiries have been carried out to find Marius, but it is not known where he may have travelled to. Officers are urging him to make contact.

Anyone who has seen Marius, or who knows of his whereabouts, should contact police via 101 quoting the reference Cad 7194/28Mar.

People
Newham News

