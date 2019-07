East Ham boy found safe

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Tarelle Laniyan to call 101 quoting CAD 7886/01JUL19.

Tarelle Laniyan has been found safe and well.

A boy, 11 has gone missing from his home in East Ham.

Police are appealing for information about Tarelle Laniyan and are asking anyone who has seen him to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 7886/01JUL19.