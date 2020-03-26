Search

Advanced search

There With You: Stratford aparthotel offers free rooms to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2020

The Roomzzz aparthotel in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps

The Roomzzz aparthotel in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A Stratford aparthotel is offering NHS workers a free room in a bid to support key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Roomzzz, which has 10 sites across the country including one in West Ham Lane, is donating an initial 2,000 overnight stays to healthcare professionals during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Many workers are being asked to locate themselves in specific areas or isolate themselves from family while they support those affected.

Naveen Ahmed, founder of Roomzzz owner The Parklane Group, said: “In these unprecedented times, we want to do what we can to support our brilliant NHS, who are on the front line of the fight against this outbreak and coping with unbelievable situations in a remarkably professional and brave manner.

“If we as a business can help in any way, then we stand ready to support the cause.”

For more information visit roomzzz.com/contact

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus fears creating difficulties for police investigating fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus fears creating difficulties for police investigating fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Maguire-Drew says O’s changing room is the best he’s been part of

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

There With You: Stratford aparthotel offers free rooms to NHS workers

The Roomzzz aparthotel in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Applause across Newham to thank NHS workers

People in Stratford, London, join in a national applause for the NHS from their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

There With You: East London GP creates video to educate children about coronavirus

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24