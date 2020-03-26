There With You: Stratford aparthotel offers free rooms to NHS workers

The Roomzzz aparthotel in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A Stratford aparthotel is offering NHS workers a free room in a bid to support key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roomzzz, which has 10 sites across the country including one in West Ham Lane, is donating an initial 2,000 overnight stays to healthcare professionals during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Many workers are being asked to locate themselves in specific areas or isolate themselves from family while they support those affected.

Naveen Ahmed, founder of Roomzzz owner The Parklane Group, said: “In these unprecedented times, we want to do what we can to support our brilliant NHS, who are on the front line of the fight against this outbreak and coping with unbelievable situations in a remarkably professional and brave manner.

“If we as a business can help in any way, then we stand ready to support the cause.”

For more information visit roomzzz.com/contact