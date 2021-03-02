News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Plaistow shisha bar handed closure order for flouting lockdown rules

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM March 2, 2021   
Shisha smoking equipment in The Lounge in Plaistow

The Lounge shisha bar in Greengate Street, Plaistow was ordered to close. - Credit: Newham Council

Another Newham shisha bar has been shut down for flouting lockdown restrictions.

The Lounge, in Plaistow, was issued a full closure order after council officers and police found it operating a non-essential business while also not complying with face masks or social distancing rules.

The Greengate Street venue, which had already been fined for its actions, must remain unoccupied until May 24 with no unauthorised people allowed in.

It follows the closure of Plaistow venue, Essence Shisha Lounge in Barking Road, in January.

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “We will continue to target any venues putting the public at risk by ignoring Covid-19 restrictions.

“We would urge residents to protect their own health by avoiding similar types of premises as the risk of transmission from Covid-19 is high where social distancing and ventilation are poor.”

You may also want to watch:

Metropolitan Police
Newham Council
Coronavirus
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Foreign students rely on Newham foodbank due to having no recourse to public funds

People | Video

Foodbank offering lifeline to foreign students left destitute by pandemic

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Turpin

People

Eight-year-old girl from Canning Town publishes book to help children...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Metropolitan Police

Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

person
Penalty charge notices affixed to several cars left in restricted parking bays on a road near Gatwic

Reader Letters | Opinion

Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus