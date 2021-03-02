Plaistow shisha bar handed closure order for flouting lockdown rules

Published: 7:00 AM March 2, 2021

The Lounge shisha bar in Greengate Street, Plaistow was ordered to close. - Credit: Newham Council

Another Newham shisha bar has been shut down for flouting lockdown restrictions.

The Lounge, in Plaistow, was issued a full closure order after council officers and police found it operating a non-essential business while also not complying with face masks or social distancing rules.

The Greengate Street venue, which had already been fined for its actions, must remain unoccupied until May 24 with no unauthorised people allowed in.

It follows the closure of Plaistow venue, Essence Shisha Lounge in Barking Road, in January.

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “We will continue to target any venues putting the public at risk by ignoring Covid-19 restrictions.

“We would urge residents to protect their own health by avoiding similar types of premises as the risk of transmission from Covid-19 is high where social distancing and ventilation are poor.”