Tate Britain artist scoops London City Airport commission

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 March 2020

Artist Anne Hardy. Picture: LCY

A new artwork by an artist who has been commissioned by Tate Britain is due to arrive at London City Airport this summer.

Destination London is a joint project from public art organisation The Line and artist Anne Hardy and is set to go on display at  the international arrivals corridor at  the Royal Docks based hub.

Anne said: 'The Thames connects us literally to past trade, and the people who have travelled here over its surface. The surrounding landscape of tidal flows and post-industrial development forms a kind of archaeology in flux, which holds within it a parallel botanic universe of international plants.

'Many of which were brought here by people; for food and connection to home cultures, as well as for trade and botanic research.'

Hardy was recently commissioned by Tate Britain to create The Depth of Darkness, the Return of the Light for their annual winter commission.

She was chosen from a shortlist of east London-based artists by a panel including London City Airport and The Line's co-founder and director, Megan Piper.

