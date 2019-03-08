Search

Hospital probe after death of Canning Town great grandmother

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 October 2019

Ann Thomas. Picture: Chantel Thomas

Ann Thomas. Picture: Chantel Thomas

Archant

Newham University Hospital has launched an investigation into the death of a "brilliant and loving" great grandmother.

Ann Thomas, from Canning Town, visited the Plaistow hospital's A&E department complaining of stomach pain but in spite of the family's repeated pleas for her to be scanned, she wasn't.

Another of the concerns to be raised by her family following her death is that Ann wasn't seen by a more senior doctor while she was there.

She was sent home with medication, but the next day paramedics had to resuscitate her en route to Newham after her condition deteriorated.

Ann was put on life support, but died on September 19, days before her 86th birthday. She leaves behind two sons, three daughters, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She died of organ failure, the family has said.

Ann's granddaughter, Chantel Thomas, said: "I saw her two days before she died. There was nothing wrong with her. Now we are a grieving family. We want to know what happened."

Her daughter, Christella Thomas, said: "She was the world to us and that's why it hurts so much. She was our queen, our empress. She was a brilliant, loving woman.

"She gave you everything. We're going to miss her ever so much."

A spokeswoman for Newham Hospital said: "We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Ms Thomas' family.

"We are taking this case very seriously and a full investigation has been commissioned.

"Ms Thomas' family has been offered a meeting and the findings of the investigation will be shared with them once it has been completed."

The family has received an apology from Newham following the outcome of a serious incident review meeting between the hospital's medical director, director of nursing and a consultant in emergency medicine on September 24.

Bosses have also launched a serious incident investigation looking at all aspects of Ann's treatment.

Christella, 51, said: "This is about the life of my mum and making sure nothing happens like that again.

"If I could turn back the time, I would never have taken her to Newham. They have broken all our hearts. We're all devastated."

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham NHS fraudster from Newbury Park ordered to pay back £200k to health service or serve more jail time

Nehwam CCG is based in Stratford's Unex Tower. Picture: Adam Scott/NHS.

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after Blackwall Tunnel crash

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Blackwall Tunnel. Picture: TfL

