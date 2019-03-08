Mother whose daughter died suddenly on holiday pleads with government to help bring her body home

Anita Aguda from West Ham died days into a holiday in Greece. Picture: Courtesy of the family Archant

The grieving mother of a woman found dead in a Greek hotel bedroom has pleaded with the government to help bring her body home.

Anita was just 29-years-old. Picture: Courtesy of the family Anita was just 29-years-old. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Anita Aguda of West Ham had been excited about holidaying on the party island of Mykonos to celebrate a birthday but following a night out friends discovered her lifeless body on her hotel bed.

The 29-year-old's mum, Amuwa Igiehon, said: "I am devestated that my eldest daughter Anita has left me. I just need to know what has happened to her.

"I can not believe this has happened. Why Anita? She made me laugh so much during our last phone call and we were due to speak again."

She urged the British government: "Please help to bring her home so I can see her and lay her to rest."

Anita was on holiday in Mykonos with three friends celebrating a birthday. Picture: Courtesy of the family Anita was on holiday in Mykonos with three friends celebrating a birthday. Picture: Courtesy of the family

The regular gym-goer went with three friends to the Greek island on June 25 sharing a bedroom at the Alex Hotel but five days later they woke to discover the body of their friend.

They called the police and paramedics but there was nothing they could do for Anita, who had just started a job as a community development officer with Southern Housing Group.

Since her death the family have been desperate for information and to bury the former Kingsford Community School pupil who has two younger sisters, Desree, 19, and 13-year-old Aimua.

But to add to their despair, the family said they were unable to locate Anita's body for two days being told by the Greek authorities that she was either in Mykonos, Athens or on a boat to the country's capital.

After finding Anita they then discovered errors on her death certificate, which had not been stamped, delaying further their efforts to bring her home.

Close friend, Camella Lewis - who broke the news of Anita's death to Amuwa - said: "That was the hardest thing I have ever had to do."

She added that something else that has alarmed her friends and family is the disappearance of Anita's money and jewellery from the hotel.

One of the last pictures of Anita taken during her holiday on Mykonos. Picture: Courtesy of the family One of the last pictures of Anita taken during her holiday on Mykonos. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Camella, who met Anita when they worked together at East Village in Stratford, described her friend as funny, kind, down-to-earth, devoted to her family and not a big drinker.

"She was the kind of person who would go out of her way to do anything for anybody. She was really excited to go on the trip.

"Her family is devastated. Her mum is consumed by having to chase people," she said.

A crowdfunding page set up to help the family pay the costs of repatriating the body of Anita, who did not have travel insurance, has raised almost £5,000 towards a £10k goal.

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Greece.

"We have offered advice on bereavement abroad and how to make arrangements for repatriation."