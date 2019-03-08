Search

World-famous artist donates work to Canning Town arms fair protesters

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2019

Arms fair protestors at the ExCel Centre in Canning Town in 2015. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant.

Archant

The world-famous British artist Anish Kapoor has donated a print to the Art the Arms Fair exhibition.

Anish Kapoor has donated this untitled print to Art the Arms Fair, a show opposing the DSEI arms fair at Canning Town's Excel Exhibition Centre happening this September. Proceeds from its auction will go to Campaign Against Arms Trade. Picture: Anish Kapoor/Art the Arms Fair.Anish Kapoor has donated this untitled print to Art the Arms Fair, a show opposing the DSEI arms fair at Canning Town's Excel Exhibition Centre happening this September. Proceeds from its auction will go to Campaign Against Arms Trade. Picture: Anish Kapoor/Art the Arms Fair.

The show is in opposition to the biannual DSEI arms fair happening at the ExCeL from September 10.

Mr Kapoor is a critically-acclaimed artist who has seen work sell for more than $3million. He designed the mammoth red sculpture at the Olympic Park, known as the Orbit.

He said: "I support Art the Arms Fair in their mission to challenge the multibillion pound business that is the arms trade, with its conscience-free sale of barbaric weaponry to all corners.

"The human, environmental and spiritual cost of this vile trade is a shameful legacy that we all carry.

"We must therefore stand up and oppose this trade and all who profit from the violence, sadness and destruction it brings."

The print, which is untitled, features indistinct white forms floating on a black background. A Campaign Against Arms Trade spokesman said it hasn't been valued.

You may also want to watch:

It is set to be sold at auction on September 13 at 7pm, with proceeds going to Campaign Against Arms Trade.

The auction will mark the end of the Art the Arms Trade show, which is running from September 3 to 13 at the Maverick Projects in Peckham.

Rhianna Louise is an organiser for Art The Arms Fair.

She said: "Anish Kapoor is one of the most renowned and respected artists of his generation. We are delighted to have his support. There are few artists as ground-breaking and inspiring as him.

"We invite people from London and beyond to come to the Art the Arms Fair exhibition and see his work among an array of thought-provoking, diverse and piercing art, all there to expose and oppose London's arms fair."

The arms fair DSEI, to be held at the Royal Docks venue for four days, has already faced opposition from Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, councillors and West Ham MP Lyn Brown.

The council passed a motion in June encouraging the mayor to allow protesters to "reasonably" use council property to oppose the fair.

More information about Art the Arms Fair can be found at artthearmsfair.com.

DSEI has been contacted for comment.

