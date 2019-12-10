New mum thanks Stratford shop workers who went 'above and beyond' after waters broke in store

Angela gave birth to Laney at 10.13pm on November 10. Picture: Angela Cook Archant

A new mum has thanked shop workers who came to her aid after she suffered bleeding and her waters breaking in the middle of a nursery store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laney was born five weeks premature and weighed in at five pounds, five ounces. She spent nine days in intensive and special care. Picture: Angela Cook Laney was born five weeks premature and weighed in at five pounds, five ounces. She spent nine days in intensive and special care. Picture: Angela Cook

Angela Cook from Hackney Wick was shopping by herself in the Mamas and Papas shop in Westfield Stratford City looking to get a car seat when she felt a big gush of blood on November 10.

A shocked sales assistant called an ambulance and eight paramedics rushed to the branch where staff were already busy grabbing things from shelves which Angela might need in case the baby was born.

The medics wheeled Angela - 35 weeks pregnant at the time - out of the shopping centre, when to the 40-year old's surprise she was joined in the ambulance by store manager Briony Butler who stayed with her for four hours.

At Homerton University Hospital, doctors told Angela they would have to deliver the baby due to the amount of blood lost and her waters already having broken.

Angela and baby Laney. Picture: Angela Cook Angela and baby Laney. Picture: Angela Cook

You may also want to watch:

It was while she was waiting for an emergency caesarean section operation that she received another delivery - from Mamas and Papas workers who sent over nappies, breast pads, energy bars and a car seat.

Angela said: "It was a pretty scary time, but made so much easier by the people I met in the store. All they needed to do was call an ambulance, but they went above and beyond that.

"I was really fortunate I was in Mamas and Papas when it happened. They were so helpful. I want to thank them so much for making a worrying and difficult situation so much easier."

Angela and baby Laney. Picture: Angela Cook Angela and baby Laney. Picture: Angela Cook

At 10.13pm that day the proud mum gave birth to daughter Laney, who Angela named in tribute to her partner, Kevin Lane, killed cycling in Woodford Green in 2014. Laney weighed in at five pounds and five ounces.

"When she was born I couldn't hold her because she wasn't breathing properly. She was in intensive care and special care for nine days. But now we're at home and both doing well," Angela said.

Briony said: "It was important our team support Angela through labour, keeping her calm, confident and stress-free.

"Myself and the team here at Stratford are delighted both Angela and Laney are healthy and doing incredibly well."