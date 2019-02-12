Search

West Ham star Andy Carroll launches charity Easter egg appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:09 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 20 February 2019

Andy Carroll and children from Ambition, Aspire, Achieve at the launch of the Easter egg appeal. Picture: Ken Mears

Andy Carroll and children from Ambition, Aspire, Achieve at the launch of the Easter egg appeal. Picture: Ken Mears

Canning Town charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) have launched their Easter egg appeal with the help of West Ham star Andy Carroll.

Andy Carroll takes a tour of the Terence Brown Arc in the Park. Picture: Ken MearsAndy Carroll takes a tour of the Terence Brown Arc in the Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Every year, the charity collects chocolate eggs over the Lent period to distribute to children across the borough over the Easter weekend.

Launching this year’s appeal at the flagship Terence Brown Arc in the Park adventure play site, the Hammers striker toured the site and met with children on the charity’s new multi-use games area, donated by Mace.

Carroll said: “I think it’s so important for the local community to have projects like this and it’s brilliant.

“We are in the public eye so it’s good to have everyone here, you know. It’s brilliant for the kids and everyone around here.”

Andy Carroll with a young West Ham fan. Picture: Ken MearsAndy Carroll with a young West Ham fan. Picture: Ken Mears

The footballer handed out certificates to children who had made outstanding achievement at AAA, before hearing a rendition of a composition by one of their SEND groups.

He said: “My advice to the young people here is to keep positive and keep working hard.

“Three years ago, this place was rubble. Working hard can come to success as we’ve seen here.”

Praising the volunteers at the Arc, Carroll added: “It’s amazing to have the facilities here and the volunteers who support it.

Andy Carroll with young AAA members. Picture: Ken MearsAndy Carroll with young AAA members. Picture: Ken Mears

“Obviously, the time they give is massive – they could be doing other things for themselves, but it’s great they give their time to support these projects.

Christine Bowden, chair of trustees for AAA, said: “Every year we’ve collected eggs to take to referred children, and we’re really pleased to launch our 2019 Easter egg appeal.

“They’re distributed to children in need in the community. I urge everyone to get involved.”

Carroll told the children: “I used to love going to youth clubs, and it really takes me back coming to amazing places like this.

“I wish I had a place like this in my area when I was growing up.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Easter egg appeal can drop eggs off to the Terence Brown Arc, located in the Hermit Road Recreation Ground in Canning Town.

