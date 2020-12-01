Met Police cadet recognised for dedication to tackling youth violence
A police cadet has been recognised for her dedication to tackling youth violence.
Andreea Vladeanu was named cadet of the year in the annual Met Police excellence awards for her “outstanding contribution” to her Newham cadet team.
A Met spokesperson said: “When Andreea arrived in the UK from Romania in 2015, she couldn’t speak English.
“She joined the cadets and quickly volunteered at every event to improve her English and understand London’s culture.
“Now deputy head cadet, she leads a team of 40 cadets on how to give back to the community and is a role model to so many around her.”
In a post on social media, Andreea called it “an extreme honour and privilege” to win the award.
“Most importantly, I am glad I can represent the young generation of cadets in London, as well as the Romanian community in the UK,” she said.
