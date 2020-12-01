Search

Advanced search

Met Police cadet recognised for dedication to tackling youth violence

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 December 2020

Andreea Vladeanu was named cadet of the year in the Met Police excellence awards for her

Andreea Vladeanu was named cadet of the year in the Met Police excellence awards for her "outstanding contribution" to her cadet team in Newham and her dedication to tackling youth violence. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A police cadet has been recognised for her dedication to tackling youth violence.

Andreea Vladeanu was named cadet of the year in the annual Met Police excellence awards for her “outstanding contribution” to her Newham cadet team.

A Met spokesperson said: “When Andreea arrived in the UK from Romania in 2015, she couldn’t speak English.

You may also want to watch:

“She joined the cadets and quickly volunteered at every event to improve her English and understand London’s culture.

“Now deputy head cadet, she leads a team of 40 cadets on how to give back to the community and is a role model to so many around her.”

In a post on social media, Andreea called it “an extreme honour and privilege” to win the award.

“Most importantly, I am glad I can represent the young generation of cadets in London, as well as the Romanian community in the UK,” she said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Jarrod Bowen the star as West Ham seal victory over Aston Villa to move up to fifth

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Met Police cadet recognised for dedication to tackling youth violence

Andreea Vladeanu was named cadet of the year in the Met Police excellence awards for her

Christmas Toy Appeal: Support from MP, bikers and football fans

Stephen Timms MP hands over a cheque to Paula Blake. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

West Ham move up to fifth in the Premier League with Aston Villa win

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

‘It is our duty to help’: Teacher continuing legacy of his former mayor father

Morrisons store manager Daniel Barrett, Naeem Sheikh, Tom Leather and store Covid champion Lutfa Begum. Picture: Tom Barnes