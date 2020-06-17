Newham charity discusses positive community impact during recent months of lockdown

A car boot full of support packages from AAA, to be delivered to Newham residents in need during lockdown. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Archant

A degree of normality has returned to most lives, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease across England.

A Newham resident receiving a food package to her door during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Kevin Jenkins A Newham resident receiving a food package to her door during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Yet the landscape looked very different just under three months ago when the lockdown was first announced on March 23.

During the strictest period, charities such as Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) came to the fore as a vital community resource to those confined to their homes.

With people now able to leave home more freely, it’s important to reflect on the Newham charity’s work over recent months.

Founder Kevin Jenkins says AAA has continued supporting 40 families and 140 children since that decisive March date, particularly by delivering packages of food, budget recipes and recreational items.

Please contact kevin@theaaazone.com should you wish to contribute; AAA continues to welcome donations.