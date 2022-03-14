News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Charity begins Easter 2022 appeal to support vulnerable children

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 4:07 PM March 14, 2022
Ricky Grover (centre right) launched the Easter appeal

Ricky Grover (centre right) launched the Easter appeal - Credit: AAA

A charity has launched its annual appeal to support vulnerable children at Easter.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) has renamed its initiative the Kevin Jenkins OBE Easter Appeal this year in honour of its founder, according to chief executive Jonny Boux.

The appeal was launched by actor, comedian and writer Ricky Grover, a patron of AAA, who said: “I’m proud to support AAA and help launch the Easter Appeal this year, at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

"Please give generously and support the cause. Let’s make sure we help as many kids as possible, making this Easter special for them.”

Appeal co-ordinator Paula Blake said the aim is to support at least 2,000 children with the donation of an Easter egg.

Among those backing the campaign is John Ratomski, of Irons Supporting Food Banks, who is walking 17 miles on March 19 from Wembley to the London Stadium to raise money for the appeal.

You can give to AAA’s Amazon Easter Egg Appeal site at www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/172130GF7QL3?ref_=wl_share or the charity’s JustGiving campaign page www.justgiving.com/campaign/eastereggappeal22

